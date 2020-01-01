African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Manchester United considering loan option for Bailly

Man Utd considering loan option for Bailly

are open to letting Eric Bailly leave on loan next season as the Ivorian defender seeks regular playing time.

The Sun claims are keen on bringing the former centre-back to after his struggle with injuries in .

The 26-year-old moved to Old Trafford in 2016 and the club just triggered a two-year extension on his contract in January.

Elneny & involved in pay dispute

Mohamed Elneny and Besiktas are involved in a contract standoff with the Egyptian midfielder demanding payment of his outstanding salary before returning to training.

According to Fanatik, the 27-year-old, who is on loan from , might have played his last game for the Turkish Super Lig club if his unpaid wages are not cleared.

Elneny has played 31 games for the Black Eagles this campaign, which include 22 outings in the league.

Sheffield Utd want ’s Mumin

are considering the possibility of signing FC Nordsjaelland centre-back Abdul Mumin this summer, according to Daily Mail.

The Blades are said to be interested in developing Mumin's qualities for the future, with the option of loaning him to Belgian outfit Beerschot next season.

The 22-year-old will be a free agent when his contract at Nordsjaelland expires at the end of the season and several clubs including , , and are reportedly monitoring him.

Diagne to remain at

Following his unsuccessful loan stint at Club Brugge this season, Mbaye Diagne has returned to to join Galatasaray.

According to Fanatik, the Senegalese striker will be given another chance to prove himself in Fatih Terim's during pre-season training, at the expense of Ryan Babel, who might leave on loan next season.

Diagne was the top scorer in the 2018-19 Turkish Super Lig season with 30 goals.

Aurier attracting interest

Serge Aurier has emerged as a transfer target for French club Monaco, Sky Sports has reported.

Former head of recruitment at Paul Mitchell, is believed to be keen on reuniting with the international at Stade Louis II this summer.

The 27-year-old, who joined Spurs from in 2017, has two more years remaining on his current deal.