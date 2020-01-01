Rugani's girlfriend in shock as she reveals details about Juventus defender's coronavirus symptoms & isolation

Michela Persico says that the Italian centre-back is no longer exhibiting symptoms of the illness which is spreading across the globe

Daniele Rugani's girlfriend Michela Persico has offered an insight into the defender's battle against coronavirus, as he continues to self-isolate following his positive diagnosis.

Juventus confirmed that Rugani has contracted Covid-19 in an official statement on Wednesday, shortly after the season was put on hold due to the outbreak.

The 25-year-old sent a message to supporters on social media to allay fears over his health, stating: "You will have read the news and that's why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I'm fine.

More teams

"I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions!"

Persico has now opened up on Rugani's symptoms and quarantine experience, telling Italian publication Corriere Della Sera: "Four days ago Daniele recorded three mild fever lines, he was at a temperature of 37.5.

"He asked to be checked and, the next day, the test was positive, but he already had no fever, nor did he have or had a cough or something else.

"So we didn't expect it. We don't have a clue how the infection happened.

"From the moment he saw the fever, he decided, with a great sense of responsibility, to remain in isolation to protect me, the team and the people with whom he could have come in contact.

"We often speak and video call him, I feel quite calm. He is well and without symptoms. His other colleagues, without symptoms and who have not done the swab, have chosen to be at Continassa, to avoid contact with families."

Rugani's partner went on to reveal that she had also self-isolated in compliance with the government measures which have been put in place in , with the country currently in the middle of a 15-day lockdown period.

"Both Daniele and I had been in voluntary isolation for a week, although we were doing very well, going out only for his work needs or for necessary commissions," she added.

"He played his games, even on Sunday, as scheduled, but he followed all the precautions prescribed.

Article continues below

"Even in this difficult moment, our love gives us great strength."

Serie A is not the only major European league to have been affected by the coronavirus, with , and cancelling all scheduled matches until further notice.

In England, the Premier League and EFL have shut up shop until April 3, after an emergency meeting was held by officials on Friday morning following positive tests for 's Calum Hudson-Odoi and boss Mikel Arteta.