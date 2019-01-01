Rudiger sees Chelsea progress from 6-0 mauling to 50-50 shootout

The Blues suffered Carabao Cup final heartache against Manchester City, but showed that they are able to match the best sides in the business

Antonio Rudiger is looking for to take positives from holding to a “50-50” final penalty shootout a matter of days after suffering a 6-0 defeat to the same opponents.

Back on February 10, the Blues left the Etihad Stadium having found themselves on the receiving end of a thumping from the reigning champions.

Maurizio Sarri had sent his team out in that fixture looking to match the attacking intent of Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring outfit.

They paid the price with a heavy reversal, but took important lessons from a humbling experience.

Chelsea were back in City’s sights at Wembley on Sunday, with major silverware on the line, and put in a markedly different performance.

Sergio Aguero and Co were contained for 120 minutes before Jorginho and David Luiz missed from 12 yards and Guardiola’s men prevailed 4-3 on spot-kicks.

While disappointed to miss out on a trophy, Rudiger believes Chelsea can take heart from their showing against one of the best sides in world football.

The international told the Blues’ official website: “We sat back and waited to counter-attack.

“Defensively we did well. At the end of the day a penalty shoot-out is 50-50, and they won.



“Against certain teams you have to sit back and wait. At City a couple of weeks ago we went attacking, attacking, attacking and we all know what happened.



“Of course it’s disappointing to lose a final. We had only one chance, with N’Golo Kante. Defensively we did what we could and at the end of the day penalties is always 50-50.”

Much of the post-match discussion at Chelsea following their latest setback against City has focused on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and his refusal to be substituted in extra-time.

It remains to be seen whether the Spaniard will face any punishment for his act of defiance, with the Blues next in action against London rivals at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.