Rudan refuses to deny Western United rumours

The Kiwis look likely to lose their tactician at the end of the season

Wellington Phoenix look set to lose Mark Rudan with the coach failing to commit to the club beyond the end of the current A-League season.

Rudan has been linked heavily with the manager role at new A-League club Western United and has also been mentioned as a potential option for the competition's other new franchise South West Sydney - who don't enter the league until the 2020-21 campaign.

The 43-year-old has impressed in his first season with the Phoenix, but wouldn't clarify his future when asked by a journalist, instead deflecting the questions.

I respect your questions, I think I have spoken enough about it, there's enough dialogue going on between myself and the football club and at the right time we'll speak about that," Rudan said at a press conference to promote Friday's clash against Melbourne Victory at Eden Park.

When pressed on the issue again by the journalist, Rudan responded: "Like I said, I respect the question and I hope you'll respect my side of things too as well."

Rudan has previously said he wouldn't have taken the Phoenix job in the first place if he knew how hard it would be and on Thursday he made it clear his family is most important when decisions are made about his future.

"Anyone that knows me will tell you the same thing, and I keep saying, first and foremost, I'm most honourable to my family. It's as simple as that," he said.

"You can take it however you want, but that's the start of it and the end of it."

Wellington is sitting in sixth position on the A-League table - eight points ahead of Newcastle Jets - and are yet to lose to Victory this season with two draws achieved at AAMI Park.

The Phoenix are hoping for a crowd of more than 20,000 at Eden Park with the club's biggest crowd for a regular season game of 20,078 tipped to be broken.