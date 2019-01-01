Roy Krishna wins PFA Player of the Month award
Wellington Phoenix striker Roy Krishna has been rewarded for this consistent A-League season with Professional Footballers Australia player of the month award for January.
The 31-year-old scored six goals and got an assist in five matches as the Kiwis snagged 11 points from a possible 18 last month to maintain a strong grip on a potential finals spot.
Krishna credited coach Mark Rudan for helping him reach a new level, with the Fijian striker nailing 12 goals in 19 matches this campaign.
"It’s been a fantastic year for me personally and professionally, playing some my best football in the A-League," Krishna said.
"But I couldn’t have won this award without my teammates and all the hard work they consistently put in as a team.
"Mark Rudan has come in and lifted me to a level I knew was still possible but that belief in me has been critical to my success.
"I now want to concentrate on winning more awards as a team and hopefully, we can begin that by getting ourselves into the finals."
Krishna has been linked with a move to Asia by Goal's Covert Agent, but denied he was seeking a move away from the Phoenix shortly after the report was released.
Wellington is in sixth position on the A-League table, six points clear of Newcastle Jets with an upcoming clash against Sydney FC at home on Saturday.