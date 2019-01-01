Live Scores
Wellington Phoenix

Roy Krishna wins PFA Player of the Month award

Last updated
Comments()
The Phoenix forward has been rewarded for his consistent season

Wellington Phoenix striker Roy Krishna has been rewarded for this consistent A-League season with Professional Footballers Australia player of the month award for January.

The 31-year-old scored six goals and got an assist in five matches as the Kiwis snagged 11 points from a possible 18 last month to maintain a strong grip on a potential finals spot.

Krishna credited coach Mark Rudan for helping him reach a new level, with the Fijian striker nailing 12 goals in 19 matches this campaign.

Editors' Picks

"It’s been a fantastic year for me personally and professionally, playing some my best football in the A-League," Krishna said.

"But I couldn’t have won this award without my teammates and all the hard work they consistently put in as a team.

"Mark Rudan has come in and lifted me to a level I knew was still possible but that belief in me has been critical to my success.

"I now want to concentrate on winning more awards as a team and hopefully, we can begin that by getting ourselves into the finals."

Article continues below

Krishna has been linked with a move to Asia by Goal's Covert Agent, but denied he was seeking a move away from the Phoenix shortly after the report was released.

Wellington is in sixth position on the A-League table, six points clear of Newcastle Jets with an upcoming clash against Sydney FC at home on Saturday.

 

Close