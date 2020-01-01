Rooney set for Manchester United reunion as Derby County qualify for the FA Cup fifth round

The Rams win means their skipper is set to face his former club in the next round of the cup

Wayne Rooney is poised to face his former club after helping to a 4-2 victory over Northampton Town in their fourth-round replay.

The winners of Tuesday's match at Pride Park secured a home tie against United in the fifth round, with the matches to take place in midweek between March 3 and 5, with no replays.

A reunion between Rooney and the team with whom he became a superstar will now go ahead, with the 34-year-old former frontman netting a 77th-minute penalty in the win over League Two side Northampton.

Derby boss Philip Cocu said: "He's going to face the club where he had a wonderful career so of course it is special.

"He comes back from the States, joins us and now plays his old club where he had a great career. We have to wait for a month but I'm sure he'll be ready.

"It will be a beautiful game not just for Wayne, but everyone at the club. It's a great game to look forward to and we will also try to win it, against a strong opponent."

After joining United from in 2004, Rooney went on to become the club's record goalscorer, netting 253 times in 559 appearances.

Rooney left Old Trafford in 2017, returning to , where he spent one season before moving to side DC United.

Derby confirmed Rooney's signing last year, with the former England captain officially joining in January. He has scored three goals from eight appearances for the Rams in all competitions.

manager Roy Hodgson feels Rooney will use Derby as a stepping stone to a successful managerial career after his playing days end - much like former England team-mates Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

"We have seen two other players of the same generation [go on to coach]," Hodgson said last month.

"I gave Wayne his 100th cap, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard both earned their 100th cap playing for England during my time there. Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are making a hell of a go of their management careers so why shouldn't Wayne be included in that?

"He is a leader type – there is no question of that.

"All three of those had leadership qualities that they were able to show on the field of play. That is what the real good leaders are. It is not just a question of talking a good game or being persuasive verbally, it is a question of being able to get on the field of play and show leadership qualities when you need them."

Rooney's derby are placed 13th in Championship with their next league match coming at Swansea on Saturday.