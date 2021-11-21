Rooney reveals anger at Man Utd players as Derby boss responds to links he could replace Solskjaer

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed his disappointment at the effort of Manchester United's players in their performances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, adding that their display would make him "angry" if he was in charge of the team.

The Red Devils parted ways with the Norwegian, a club legend in his playing days, on Sunday following a humbling 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday, ending his near-three-year spell in charge at Old Trafford.

Now Rooney has weighed in, saying that he feels that several members of Solskjaer's squad failed to step up to the plate for their manager.

What has been said?

“I was so disappointed watching that game yesterday because, as a manager, you can set a team up and work on shape and how you want the team to play, but there’s no excuse for some of those performances from some players," Rooney told talkSPORT following news of Solskjaer's departure.

“To see players waving their arms around and giving the ball away but blaming other people was not acceptable. I would be very angry if I saw that from my players. Those players are at one of, if not the, biggest club in the world and should feel privileged to be there.

“In my opinion, the players have to show more – that doesn’t necessarily mean winning the Premier League or the Champions League but showing the fans that they are working hard for the club.”

Will Rooney return to Man Utd?

Rooney also admitted that he would love to make a return to Old Trafford down the line but acknowledged that, if he was to be in the frame to succeed his former team-mate, he would have likely had some indication by now.

“One day,” Rooney said. “But I’m focusing on Derby County, I’m committed to the club, and I’ll be here until someone tells me otherwise.

“I speak to people at Manchester United on a regular basis and, I’m sure, if they were going to come calling for me, that would have happened by now.”

Rooney "sad" for Solskjaer finale

When asked on his thoughts over Solskjaer's tenure, the ex-United star further paid tribute to his time at the helm, hailing him for helping to rebuild the club's ethos.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the first Manchester United manager post Sir Alex Ferguson not to win a trophy 😬 pic.twitter.com/vCSXsR31N3 — GOAL (@goal) November 21, 2021

“I’m sad really, because obviously he’s a former team-mate of mine,” Rooney added. “It’s never nice when a manager loses his job.

“I think he’s done a good job, he’s brought a bit of stability back to the club, obviously when you’re at a club like Manchester United if the results aren’t what they want, ultimately it will cost you your job.

“I’m gutted for Ole, but I’m sure a club like Manchester United will be doing their work now to move on and get the right man in.”

