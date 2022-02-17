Rooney confirms warning after revealing he wanted to hurt a Chelsea player during Man Utd game in 2006

Wayne Rooney has been warned by the Football Association after revealing that he hoped to injure a Chelsea player during a match in April 2006.

The Football Association (FA) requested observations from the Derby manager after an interview published in the Mail on Sunday this month.

English football's governing body asked Rooney for his take on the comments, he said, and the FA has warned him about his conduct.

What has been said?

Rooney believes that the matter is now closed, saying to Sky Sports: "I, obviously, gave my response to the FA, they've given me a warning and that's it, the matter's been put to bed so we can move on from that.

"It is what it is. The FA...it was obviously reported, and they've had to look into it. I got a warning. That's it, it's done, we move on. The matter's closed and I'm pleased with that."

What happened between Rooney and Terry?

In the interview with Mail on Sunday, Rooney discusses wanting to hurt an opposition player.

"I changed my studs before the game. I put longer studs in because I wanted to hurt someone," he said.

He then clashed with defender John Terry, leaving the defender on the floor in pain.

"If Chelsea won a point, they won the league," he said.

"At that time, I couldn't take it. The studs were legal. They were a legal size. But they were bigger than what I would normally wear."

