Ronaldo spends first day back at Man Utd's Carrington training ground following £20m transfer from Juventus

The Portuguese superstar has been greeted by his new head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after returning from international duty

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent his first day back at Manchester United's Carrington training ground following his £20m ($28m) switch from Juventus on deadline day.

Ronaldo was granted permission to return to Manchester last Thursday after picking up a suspension while on international duty with Portugal.

The 36-year-old had to quarantine for five days upon his return to England, but finally met up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a number of his new United team-mates on Tuesday.

Ronaldo's homecoming

Ronaldo established himself as a United legend during his first spell with the club between 2003 and 2009, winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League while also finding the net 118 times.

The Portuguese can now look forward to making his second debut, having already taken part in his first training session back with the Red Devils.

He will now have four more days to get up to speed before United's next Premier League outing, with Newcastle due to arrive at Old Trafford on Saturday.

What number will Ronaldo wear?

Ronaldo handed in the No.7 shirt at Old Trafford when he initially left the club in 2009, but picked up the same number during his time with both Real Madrid and Juventus to keep up the promotion of his 'CR7' brand.

Article continues below

There was some speculation over whether he would have to wear a different number after re-signing for United, with Edinson Cavani having donned the No.7 after his arrival at the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

However, Cavani has nobly agreed to pass the shirt back to Ronaldo and take up the No.21 instead, which he also wears at international level for Uruguay.

Further reading