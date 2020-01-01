Ronaldo matches Batistuta & Quagliarella as Juventus goal glut continues

The Portuguese was back on target for the Bianconeri against SPAL on Saturday and has now found the target in 11 consecutive appearances in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo was back among the goals for against and has now matched Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella by finding the target in 11 successive appearances.

The Portuguese has been in stunning form for the Bianconeri of late.

Records have continued to tumble around him, but he was rested for a 2-0 victory over Brescia last weekend.

An enforced break saw his remarkable run in consecutive Italian top-flight games brought to a close.

He was, however, able to pick up where he left off when returning to Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

An outing against SPAL on Saturday was Ronaldo’s 1000th in competitive action for club and country.

That occasion was marked in familiar style as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner hit the back of the net.

A 39th-minute opener saw Ronaldo extend his impressive sequence when it comes to Serie A goals.

Only two players in the division’s history can claim to have matched his achievement.

Argentine legend Batistuta achieved the feat when at the peak of his powers at .

The evergreen Quagliarella, who is still going strong at the age of 37, also netted in 11 straight games for last season.

11 – Only 3 players have scored at least a goal in 11 league apps in a row in the Serie A history (considering the same Serie A campaign):



Gabriel Omar Batistuta in 1994/95

Fabio Quagliarella in 2018/19

Cristiano #Ronaldo in 2019/20



Triumvirate.#SPALJuve pic.twitter.com/UW5CWGCMzl — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 22, 2020

Ronaldo’s latest strike for Juventus helped them to a narrow 2-1 win over SPAL.

That result has cemented their standing at the top of the Serie A table, with a four-point lead held over .

The defending champions will be hoping to kick on from here and open up further daylight.

Ronaldo will have a leading role to play in that quest.

His next league outing, when he will be looking to make it 12 in a row on the goal front, is set to be a big one.

Juve are due to face fellow title hopefuls at San Siro on March 1.

Prior to that, Sarri’s side have the first leg of a last-16 encounter with to take in on Wednesday.

As a five-time winner of the competition, Ronaldo will be looked to once again for inspiration in that contest.

He continues to deliver for the Bianconeri, with his remarkable goal haul for the current campaign having jumping to 36 in as many appearances for Juve and .