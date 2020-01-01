'Ronaldo is a good person' - Everton's Kean reveals Juventus star's help

The Portuguese has won acclaim from a former team-mate in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo has been cited as a leading influence in his career by attacker Moise Kean.

ace Ronaldo, who finished the campaign with 31 goals to make him just the third player ever to hit that mark for the Turin side, was a team-mate of the Portuguese great during his time in .

So positive the impression that Ronaldo made on the 20-year-old, he was named as the greatest the Italy international has worked with.

“Everyone knows how he is an unbelievable player – he is the best – but you also have to look at the person, and he is a good person. He helped me so much when I was at Juve,” Kean explained to the Toffees’ official website.

When asked who his most difficult opponents were, Kean named a couple of stars.

“There are two who stand out – Neymar and Angel Di Maria. I came up against them when Juventus played PSG and they are both fantastic players,” he said.

In terms of his greatest personal moments, though, he mentioned a couple of goals that stand out.

“I have had a few nice moments,” he explained. “One was scoring my first goal for Juventus. It was in an away game at . Scoring my first goal for , in the game against Newcastle, was also a great feeling. I loved celebrating with the Everton fans – I have a great relationship with them.”

Elsewhere, he revealed that he has strong interest in US sport, citing a love of American football and basketball.

“I watch a lot of NFL and NBA. In American football, I like Odell Beckham Jr. In basketball, I am a huge fan of LeBron James,” he said.

Kean had a turbulent first season in English football, managing just a couple of goals in 29 Premier League outings after a high-profile move from Juve.

He finished the season on a high, however, as he scored a close-range goal against Bournemouth in a 3-1 defeat, adding to the strike he netted previously against Newcastle in January.