Ronaldo: I hate losing and derby defeat is not an option for Juventus

Juventus take on local rivals Torino on Saturday and Cristiano Ronaldo knows Bianconeri fans will not accept anything other than victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been made aware that Saturday's clash against Torino is one Juventus cannot lose.

Five time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo will make his first appearance in the Derby della Mole when Juve head to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino this weekend.

The Bianconeri are yet to taste defeat in Serie A this season and hold an eight-point advantage over second-place Napoli after 15 matches.

Juve's previous league outing was a 1-0 victory over rivals Inter, and Ronaldo hopes to give the fans another derby win to celebrate.

"One of the kit managers said to me, 'Please, you have to win, otherwise my grandmother…'" Ronaldo told Tuttosport.

"I realised that Juventus fans refuse to lose two matches: against Inter and Torino.

"Losing is always bad, I don't like it. A derby is always a great occasion and we have to win.

"I'm calm because I know the potential of the team. We have very important games to play."

Article continues below

Whatever the outcome this weekend, Juve will still hold a commanding lead in the Serie A title race.

Former Bianconeri star Mauro Camoranesi believes that battle is already won, telling Goal: "[The title was] closed five matches ago.

"The reasoning is very simple: Juventus have improved the level of the squad in the summer. Napoli, which had the ability to make the last Serie A interesting, have maintained almost the same squad."