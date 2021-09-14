Ronaldo equals Casillas' Champions League record after starting for Man Utd vs Young Boys

The Portuguese star is now level with his former Real Madrid team-mate for most appearances in the competition

Cristiano Ronaldo has equaled Iker Casillas' record for Champions League appearances after starting Manchester United's game against Young Boys.

Ronaldo made his first appearance for Man Utd in the competition since 2009 on Tuesday as he featured in the club's group-stage opener.

In doing so, Ronaldo matched Casillas for the most Champions League appearances with the two Real Madrid legends each playing 177 games in Europe's top competition.

Ronaldo's records

Matching Casillas is far from the only record that Ronaldo has earned in the Champions League.

He's the competition's all-time top goalscorer with 134 finishes, including 17 in 2013-14, the most in a single campaign.

Ronaldo also has more knockout-round goals than any other player with a total of 67 outside of the group stage.

In addition, the Portuguese star is the only player to score in three Champions League finals, the only player to score in all six games in a Champions League group and the only player to score in 11 straight Champions League games.

177 - Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his 177th UEFA Champions League appearance, equalling Iker Casillas as the player the with the most appearances in the competition's history. Staple. pic.twitter.com/mGgoZX14Hq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2021

Restarting life at Man Utd

Ronaldo made his second debut for the club this past weekend as he returned to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.

He scored twice in that match, helping lead Man Utd to a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

