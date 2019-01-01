Ronaldo continues remarkable scoring record with 20th Juve goal

The former Manchester United forward is showing no signs of slowing down as he helped Juve to yet another victory

Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable level of consistency at the top level of European football continued after he notched his 20th goal of the season for Juventus against Sassuolo on Sunday.

Ronaldo headed Juve’s second goal in a comfortable 3-0 victory at MAPEI Stadium to extend their lead at the top of Serie A to 11 points.

It means the 34-year-old has now scored at least 20 goals in all competitions in each of the last 13 seasons.

It is an astonishing level of durability from the Portuguese, who shows no signs of slowing down.

His impressive start to life at the Bianconeri means he is likely to be in contention to win the Ballon d’Or for the sixth time – 11 years after he was first crowned the greatest football player in the world.

The last time Ronaldo failed to break the 20-goal mark was the 2005-06 campaign, when he scored 12 goals in what was just his third season at Manchester United.

He would go on to score 118 goals in 292 games for the Red Devils, winning nine major titles, before making the then world-record £80million ($103.6m) move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

The Madeira-born forward’s goalscoring feats were even more impressive at the Santiago Bernabeu. After scoring 33 goals in his first season in the Spanish capital he never scored fewer than 42 in any single campaign, scoring an incredible 60 goals in 2011-12 and 61 in 2014-15.

Ronaldo would go on to score an astonishing 450 goals in 438 appearances for Madrid, helping the Spanish giants win 15 major trophies, including two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

After nine seasons in the Spanish capital, Ronaldo made the move to Italy last summer, joining Serie A champions Juventus for €100million (£87.5m/$113m).

As he approached his mid-30s, some had questioned whether Ronaldo’s skills were on the wane, but his early performances for Massimiliano Allegri's side suggest he is showing no signs of decline.

Eighteen of Ronaldo’s 20 goals so far have come in Serie A, putting him top of the goalscoring charts ahead of Fabio Quagliarella and Duvan Zapata.