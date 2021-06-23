Ronaldo becomes joint-top scorer in men's international football with brace against France

The attacker joined Iran's former superstar Ali Daei at the top of the list of scorers at the national team level

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the joint-top scoring men's international player of all time.

The Portugal star fired home two goals from the spot against France in a heavyweight Euro 2020 clash on Wednesday.

That takes him up to 109 goals in 176 matches for the national team, putting him at the top of the list of goalscorers on the international stage.

Whose record has Ronaldo equalled?

Ronaldo needs one goal to become the sole highest scorer.

He is currently tied with Iran legend Ali Daei, who scored 109 times in 149 matches between 1993 and 2006.

The pair are far ahead of any other player on the list, as Malaysia hero Mokhtar Dahari, who retired in 1985, is the third top scorer on 89 goals and Hungary icon Ferenc Puskas finished his career in 1956 with 84.

What records has Ronaldo broken at Euro 2020?

The 36-year-old set several records in Portugal's opening game of the competition, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scoring twice in the latter stages of the 3-0 win against Hungary.

This tournament marks the fifth European Championship in which the Juventus star has played and scored and he is the first player ever to do so.

Ronaldo, who also found the net in Portugal's 4-2 defeat to Germany on matchday two, is now the all-time top scorer in Euros history, having broken Michel Platini's record of nine goals. Plus, no player has won more matches at Euros than he has.

