Ronaldo beats Messi to be crowned Player of the Century at Globe Soccer Awards

At a ceremony in Dubai, the Juventus star and Pep Guardiola were among those to be honoured

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola were honoured at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, the duo named player and coach of the century respectively.

forward Ronaldo picked up the award in person at a ceremony held at the Armani Hotel on Sunday, beating longtime rival Lionel Messi to the prize.

The 35-year-old, who has won domestic league titles in , and and Euro 2016 with , admitted his pride at receiving the accolade, given to the player judged the best between 2001 and 2020.

More teams

"It's a pleasure to win titles," said Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, at the event.

"It's not easy to be top of the game for so many years. I am really proud, but without a team, great coaches and clubs it is not possible."

Ronaldo would also respond on Twitter , saying: "Couldn’t be happier with tonight’s award! As I’m about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride!"

Guardiola was honoured for a managerial career which has seen him win league championships in Spain, and England, as well as the twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo presented with the ⁣PLAYER OF THE CENTURY⁣ 2001-2020 ⁣ Globe Soccer Award, by HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum — Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, at tonight’s gala pic.twitter.com/DK3B3My5t6 Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020

The boss was not present at the gala, though he accepted the award via a pre-recorded video message.

Both Ronaldo and Messi missed out on the men's player of the year award for 2020, however, as that went to striker Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern's treble of the , Champions League and DFB-Pokal also saw boss Hansi Flick rewarded as coach of the year.

Article continues below

were named the club of the century at the ceremony, while Bayern picked up the team award for 2020.

Jorge Mendes was named agent of the year for 2020, winning the award alongside his longtime client Ronaldo.

The Globe Soccer Awards, founded in 2010, acknowledge excellence in football with an annual gala dinner and awards ceremony.