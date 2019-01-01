Ronaldo back in Portugal squad for first time since World Cup

The Juventus star chose to sit out the UEFA Nations League during the second half of 2018 but is back for his country's Euro 2020 qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the squad for the first time since the 2018 World Cup.

The star missed out on Portugal's entire Nations League campaign, having not featured since their last-16 loss to in .

In total, Ronaldo missed six international matches, but Portugal fared well enough as they won their Nations League group to advance to the tournament's finals on home soil.

Once there, they will face on June 5 in , with the winner of that match to take on the winner of the ' battle with four days later in the tournament finale.

Before that, though, Portugal face qualifiers in the upcoming international window as they take on at home before also playing host to .

They'll face off with Ukraine on March 22 in Lisbon before Serbia visit Estadio de Luz on March 25.

Joining Ronaldo as part of Fernando Santos' team are a number of in-form stars, including Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes and Joao Cancelo.

Ronaldo and Cancelo have helped guide Juventus to the quarter-finals, where they will take on , while also leading by a total of 18 points.

Silva's , meanwhile, lead the Premier League in a tight battle with and have also sealed a quarter-final birth against fellow Premier League rivals .

Veterans Pepe and Jose Fonte lead the defence, which also includes 's Nelson Semedo, 's Raphael Guerreiro and 's Mario Rui.

Portugal squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Rui Patricio, Beto, Jose Sa

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Mario Rui

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira , Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Joa Moutinho, Pizzi

Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Goncalo Guedes, Rafa Silva, Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Dyego Sousa