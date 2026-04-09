Ronald Koeman diagnoses Barcelona’s crisis and laments the loss of Camp Nou’s prestige

Ronald Koeman, the former Barcelona manager, expressed deep disappointment after Barça’s 2–0 home loss to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The result leaves Barcelona needing a three-goal victory in Tuesday’s return leg at the Wanda Metropolitano if they are to reach the semi-finals.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper AS, Koeman said: “At the moment, the whole system seems too dependent on Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.”

“When they’re not at their best, the team loses creativity, rhythm and confidence,” he added.

The Netherlands manager added, “Against Atlético, I felt Marcus Rashford was the only player who really tried to help Yamal create chances.”

“At this level, that’s not enough; you need more players to step up and take responsibility. Frankly, it’s sad to see Barcelona lose like this at home.”

He concluded: “This stadium once intimidated visitors; now teams arrive expecting to win, and that’s a big problem.”

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