Roma sack manager Di Francesco following Champions League exit

The Giallorossi have parted ways with their head coach after a disappointing Champions League exit against Porto

have sacked head coach Eusebio Di Francesco with immediate effect, according to their official website.

The Giallorossi have had a disappointing season domestically, sitting outside the places and were dumped out of the Champions League by in the round of 16 by a penalty in extra-time.

Di Francesco's position was under scrutiny beforehand, but the club's early European exit - having reached the semi-finals last season - appears to have been the final straw.

Article continues below

The club's hierarchy have apparently already drawn up a shortlist to succeed him, with Claudio Ranieri among the favourites for the role.

More to follow...