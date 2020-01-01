Roma joins Serie A clubs returning to training

Paulo Fonseca's side are set to return to the training pitch next week with the club ready to abide by government protocols

will resume training activities next week amid the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced.

The 2019-20 Serie A season has been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 crisis, which has killed more than 244,500 people worldwide.

All teams in are set to return to training on May 18, the day after the government's existing lockdown measures expire, but some are scheduled to resume earlier.

More teams

A decree issued by the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy on Thursday opened the door for , , and to return to training next week.

Sassuolo were the first team to announce a resumption of training on Saturday, although social distancing rules must be complied with and there can be no mass gatherings.



And Roma followed suit, saying in a statement: "#ASRoma would like to thank the Regione for its sensitivity towards team sports.

"Next week, Roma players will undergo medical assessments and begin individual training sessions – observing safe distancing guidelines – at the Trigoria training centre."

An emergency meeting of Lega Serie A was held on Friday during which it was reported all 20 teams agreed to resume the campaign rather than follow the examples of the Eredivisie and , which ended their respective seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Of course we want to play football, it would be against nature to say otherwise. Those who have a profession would always like to continue to do it, if it will be possible while respecting health standards and protocols," Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino said.

Article continues below

"We will strictly adhere to government advice, as we have always done. They can be sure of our constructive and collaborative spirit and that my harmony with [president of the FIGC Gabriele] Gravina is absolute".

After Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora warned the government could step in to bring the season to a conclusion if an agreement on medical protocols for the resumption of matches was not reached, Dal Pino's call for a united approach was seemingly heeded.

Defending champions were a point clear of Lazio through 26 games at the time of postponement.