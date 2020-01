Roma complete signing of Carles Perez from Barca, Gonzalo Villar also arrives from Elche

have announced the signing of Carles Perez from , with the winger initially arriving on a €1 million loan deal.

The outfit are then obliged to fork out €11m for the 21-year-old when the loan period ends in June, while Barca will retain the option of first refusal ahead of any future sale.

More to follow...