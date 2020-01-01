Rohr: Super Eagles were sometimes lucky to win early group games

The German tactician has set his target on clinching a ticket to the continental showpiece early before the completion of his side’s qualifiers

national team coach Gernot Rohr is optimistic the Super Eagles can qualify for the with a game to spare.

The West Africans qualified for the 2018 World Cup in and the 2019 Afcon tournament in before completing the qualifiers.

The three-time African champions are on the verge of repeating a similar achievement for the 2022 continental showpiece.

More teams

The Super Eagles currently lead Group L of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with six points from two games after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Nigeria will take on Sierra Leone in a double-header, with the first leg scheduled for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday.

Victories in the encounters could see the West African giants secure a place in the next edition of the Afcon tournament and Rohr hopes his side can again repeat the feat.

"We will not underrate this team, our tradition is to be qualified with games to spare, we want to continue in this tradition," Rohr told the media.

"We desire to win our games and since the beginning, we were in this direction, we are sometimes lucky to win our first games but I think the determination of the staff, of the team, is giving us this opportunity to be ready.

"Tomorrow won't be easy but if we start with nine points in three games, even a draw in Sierra Leone could be enough but we go all the time for winning the games."

"It won't be easy, we showed already a video to our players but unfortunately some of our players arrived only yesterday night so we have to do it again this morning.”

Article continues below

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa also revealed Nigeria are battle-ready for the Sierra Leone clash on Friday.

“We have trained together twice now and I can say we are ready for the game on Friday,” Musa said.

Nigeria finished third at the last edition of the continental tournament in , with and beating them to the gold and silver medals respectively.