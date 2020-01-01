Rohr: Super Eagles must step up against Tunisia

The German tactician has charged his side to rise to the occasion when they take on the Carthage Eagles in Austria

Gernot Rohr has charged the national team to step up their game when they meet in a friendly on Tuesday.

The West Africans lost 1-0 against on Friday in another build-up game which left many fans frustrated at the performance of the Super Eagles.

The defeat also ended the fine form of the three-time African champions, who had been unbeaten in their previous five games.

The Super Eagles were without some of their key players in the encounter like ’s Wilfred Ndidi, ’ Joe Aribo, ’s Oghenekaro Etebo and ’s Victor Osimhen due to a number of reasons.

The West Africans were also without their regular goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Francis Uzoho in the encounter.

The German tactician has charged the players available to improve their effort against the Carthage Eagles and secure a positive result in the match.

“We definitely must put up a greater effort against the Tunisians,” Rohr told the media.

“It is an opportunity for some of the players to rise up to the occasion, stake a claim. They are ready to go and I believe we would see a much better game on Tuesday."

The West Africans will hope to continue their domination over Tunisia as they remain unbeaten against the North African side since 2004.

The Super Eagles last met the Carthage Eagles in the third-fourth place playoff at the 2019 in , where they clinched the bronze medal after a 1-0 win.

Nigeria have lined up the friendlies as part of their preparations for the Afcon qualifying game against Sierra Leone in November.

The Super Eagles lead the Group L table with six points from two games after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.