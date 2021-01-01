Rohr leaves door open for Ighalo return to Super Eagles

The German tactician has revealed the centre-forward will be given an opportunity to come back to the national team if he wishes

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has explained Odion Ighalo will get his chance to return to the Super Eagles.

The centre-forward called time on his international career in 2019 after helping the West African side finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

There have been several calls from fans for the return of the 31-year-old to the Super Eagles following his time at Manchester United.

The attacker hit the ground running after teaming up with the Old Trafford outfit on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua in January 2020.

The centre-forward bagged five goals to earn a contract extension with the Premier League giants last year.

The forward has now left the Old Trafford outfit after his deal with the side ended and then signed for Saudi Professional League club Al Shabab on a two-and-a-half-year contract in February.

Rohr arrived in Nigeria at the weekend in preparation for the Super Eagles’ 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

The German tactician has explained the forward will be given an opportunity to come back to the national team, notwithstanding his move to Saudi Arabia, if he impresses with his new club and chooses to return.

“There's no reason not to take him if he's doing well. The question is if he wants to come back,” Rohr told the media.

“We hope so because he's an experienced player. He can be very useful to his partners. We're waiting but firstly he has to play.”

Rohr expressed his delight with the performances of Lorient’s Terem Moffi, Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi and Almeria’s Umar Sadiq, who could get their first-call up for the Super Eagles next month.

The 67-year-old also praised the blistering form of Genk’s Paul Onuachu, who has bagged 22 goals for his club this season and Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru.

“Terem Moffi is doing well like Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu, Umar Sadiq, Henry Onyekuru and others,” he added.

Nigeria will take on the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.