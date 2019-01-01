Rogic grounded ahead of Celtic's Champions League qualifier

The midfielder will take no part in the Hoops' first competitive game of the season

Socceroo Tom Rogic has been ruled out of 's upcoming qualifier against FK Sarajevo on July 10.

The Australian remains sidelined with an ankle injury he picked up in the Scottish Cup final and hasn't travelled with the Hoops to for pre-season.

"Tom is not here. He picked up an ankle injury in the cup final and we knew he would be three to four weeks anyway," Celtic manager Neil Lennon said.

"We are hoping that by the time we get back Tom will be back on the training ground.

"He still had issues with his knee towards the end of last season and to be fair to the kid he probably needed a rest.

"He has been playing World Cups and Asian Cups, maybe not 100 per cent. We will get him back up to speed as we go along and that will do him the world of good."

Rogic was sidelined for over two months at the beginning of 2019 with a knee injury that ultimately required surgery with the Socceroo restricted to 17 league appearances last season for Celtic.

Fellow Australian Daniel Arzani has also been ruled out of the Hoops first-leg against FK Sarajevo as he approaches full fitness following an ACL injury and stressed Celtic can't take their Bosnian opponents lightly.

"The biggest mistake we could make is underestimating a team like this," Arzani said at a press conference in June.

"You have to take it very seriously, it’s the Champions League after all. We just have to do our research and play as well as we can.

“We have the quality to go through all the way and I think we are going to."