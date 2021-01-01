Rodney excited about prospect of Asian football after swapping Kedah for Selangor

Rodney Celvin's latest move has given him the chance to feature in a higher stage of club football.

New signing Rodney Celvin can consider himself a lucky man.

Through his recent loan move to Kedah Darul Aman, the defender will get the chance to feature in continental football, as Kedah have qualified for the group stage of the 2021 .

"I am proud to have joined Kedah because they have quality players, and I am proud to be training among them. I want to thank the coaching staff and the board for selecting me to be a part of the team for the 2021 season. I'm not sure of my chances in the coming season as it is up to the head coach, but I will give my 100 per cent in training in order to get the coaching staff's attention.

"Playing in the 2021 AFC Cup will be a huge experience for me as it is the highest level of [club] competition that I will have participated in. And I will use this excitement to work harder in training," said the 24-year old as quoted by the club.

The former Malaysia U-23 international had joined Kedah from , where he made eight league appearances last year. The Red Eagles meanwhile has qualified for the cup following their runners up finish in the 2020 Malaysia .