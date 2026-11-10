'He has to feel he wants to play for Italy!' – Roberto Mancini opens up on Nicolo Tresoldi chase

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has provided an update on his pursuit of young forward Nicolo Tresoldi. Mancini explained the delicate process of recruiting dual-nationality players as the Azzurri prepare for crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures.
Mancini details Azzurri approach to dual-passport talents
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has shed light on the national team's strategy regarding players with dual citizenship. As the Azzurri prepare at Coverciano for upcoming Nations League matches against France and Belgium, Mancini noted that scouting international talent is a standard practice across modern football.
The federation has successfully tracked and integrated players who hold strong Italian roots.
Mancini pointed to young defender Matteo Palma as a prime example of the successful recruitment of dual-passport prospects.
The ongoing pursuit of forward Nicolo Tresoldi
One of the primary talking points surrounds young striker Nicolo Tresoldi, with Mancini confirming that both he and technical staff member Claudio Ranieri have held direct talks with the player.
"I spoke to Tresoldi, Ranieri too," Mancini stated during his press conference.
"But I believe that he must feel that he wants to play for the national team. His father is Italian; he won the Euros with the U21. I think there's a chance. He knows he can be an important player for the future; we hope he makes the right choice."
Personal desire required to represent the Azzurri shirt
Mancini stressed that while the coaching staff can present a clear sporting project, the ultimate decision rests entirely on the player's personal emotional connection to Italy.
"There are many players with dual citizenship. Every national team does it. We try to select some players who are Italian and hold dual citizenship," Mancini explained.
"We managed to get Palma who, I believe, can become a very strong defender. We managed him and other players. Then it's up to the boy to choose; he knows he can be important for us."
Italy look ahead to decisive Nations League tests
With administrative efforts underway to secure emerging talents for the long-term future, Mancini's immediate focus remains on the pitch.
The Azzurri meet France at a sell-out San Siro on Thursday before travelling to face Belgium in Brussels on Sunday.
Mancini hopes that securing positive results and building renewed fan enthusiasm will make the Azzurri shirt even more attractive to prospective dual-national stars.
View Author Profile
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.