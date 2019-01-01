Robbie Kruse returns to Melbourne Victory

The green and gold forward has rejoined the club he last played at in Australia

Robbie Kruse will return to Melbourne Victory after the A-League club announced the Socceroos attacker as their first big signing of the off-season.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract and will join the squad pending a medical assessment later this week.

Kruse was excited to rejoin his former club after carving out a career in Europe and explained his excitement at being part of the project headed by new coach Marco Kurz.

"I’m excited to return home after eight years playing overseas. It was an incredible experience, but to have the opportunity to come back to the A-League and represent Victory again is really special," Kruse said.



"I have great memories playing with Victory and of the club as whole; it helped me set expectations of myself as a player and ground me professionally.

"During our discussions, I’ve been impressed with Marco Kurz’s vision for the team and look forward to joining my teammates, many new and a couple I already know."

Kruse first made a name for himself at Victory during the 2010-11 season, scoring 11 goals in 18 games before heading to 's .

After he helped Dusseldorf to promotion for the 2012013 campaign, Kruse starred in Germany's top flight, scoring four goals and getting nine assists to earn a move to .

Injuries and form struggles limited his success at Leverkusen, with the Brisbane-born forward eventually joining VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga 2 via a stint in at Liaoning FC.

Kruse has scored five goals in 73 caps for the Socceroos and was a part of the 2015 victory on home soil.

Article continues below

Victory coach Kurz was delighted to add a player of Kruse's pedigree to the squad, with ex-Brisbane Roar player representing the club's first significant acquisition of the off-season

"Securing Robbie’s services for the next two years is a big win for the club,” Kurz said.



"We see in Robbie a player not only with great experience here in and overseas, but also someone that fits the culture of the club, something which will be very good for this team.



"We look forward to him joining us this week."

Kruse could make his second Victory debut in the round-of-32 FFA Cup match against Newcastle Jets on August 7.