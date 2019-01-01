Rivaldo backs Fati to challenge for Euro 2020 place with Spain

The Barcelona youngster recently switched national team allegiances, and one former star says he could be fast-tracked to the senior team

Former star Rivaldo believes that Ansu Fati can earn a place in 's squad for this summer.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, Fati recently completed the switch to Spain and was subsequently called up to the Under-21 squad for Tuesday's clash against Montenegro.

The forward has burst on to the scene this season while becoming Barcelona's youngest-ever goalscorer when he struck against Osasuna.in August.

The 16-year-old was also eligible to represent , but has opted to commit to Spain, prompting manager Robert Moreno to admit that it was "feasibile" for the forward to earn a senior spot in time for the Euros.

And Rivaldo can be counted among those that believe he can earn that spot thanks to his talent and the belief placed in him by Barcelona.

"Ansu Fati was recently called up for the Under-21 Spanish national team and as a result, dismissed from being present at the U17 World Cup which is about to start," Rivaldo told Betfair.

"I suppose this is good news for the club and the player, as Fati is playing a good number of minutes in the first team already, so he can continue to earn his spot in the team.

"He has all the conditions to become a big player in the future, so he just needs to keep working well and waiting for more opportunities which should come more often in the future if he continues to prove his value.

"If Fati continues to take his chances at Barcelona, I don’t exclude the idea of seeing him at the Euros next year, after all Spain is going through a transitional phase with the squad and he is a distinguished player that could be helpful for them.

"Anyway, it will depend on what he can show from now on until the end of next season, not only in Barcelona but also with Spain’s U21s team. It’s up to him and what he manages to do when the opportunities come. One thing I’m sure of though, he has enough talent to do just that."

One player that Rivaldo says should be a lock for next summer's squad is Sergio Ramos, who recently broke Spain's all-time appearance record as he won his 168th international cap.

And the Brazilian says the star is the best defender in La Roja's history and that he deserved all the credit in the world for his contributions for both club and country.

"Sergio Ramos just broke the appearance record for the Spanish national team and I think he is already the best defender in Spain’s history," Rivaldo said.

"Of course, there were some others in the past, but for all he has won in the national team and with Real Madrid, I think he deserves a lot of credit as he has constantly adapted as a defender over the years.

"More than just the complete defender, he is also helpful in attack as he scores many goals. For that reason, he is rightly a part of the Spanish national team’s history and I don’t see why he can’t continue making even more history in the next few years."