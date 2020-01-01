Ritah Kivumbi shines, Sarah Micheal scores as Hammarby hold Mallbackens

The African stars' effort was decisive as the Conny Johansson team secured a draw against their visitors on Saturday

Rita Kivumbi starred and Sarah Micheal scored a goal as Mallbackens were held to a 1-1 draw by Hammarby in Saturday's Elitettan game.

's Kivumbi made her 10th outing for Mallbackens in this campaign, while 's Micheal was on her seventh appearance.

Mallbackens went into the contest with the quest of returning to winning ways following a 1-0 defeat at Jitex last week, while Hammarby aimed to extend their unbeaten run to 11 games.

More teams

Despite Hammarby's edge in the first half, Mallbackens had the first chance when the Ugandan won a penalty but Frida Brostrom failed to convert from the spot for the hosts in the seventh minute.

Kivumbi came close again to break the deadlock but her effort went wide before Micheal got another chance and she brilliantly fired the hosts ahead nine minutes from the half-time break.

After the break, Micheal nearly doubled the lead but she shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat in the 59th minute and still came close for Johansson's ladies six minutes later.

Article continues below

With Mallbackens failing to make the best of their chances, the visitors levelled matters through June Pedersen in the 72nd minute and held on to avoid a defeat at Strandvallen.

Kivumbi featured for the first 40 minutes before being replaced by Emmie Johansson, while Micheal, who played for the duration, has now scored three goals in seven outings for Mallbackens.

The draw saw Mallbacken remain in sixth place on the log with 18 points after 12 matches and they will seek to upset third-placed Moron away in their next match on Wednesday.