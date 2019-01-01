Riera resists transfer interest as he looks to improve his goal 'relationship'

The Spanish striker has decided to stay put in Western Sydney and is eager to turn his relationship with the goal around

Having spent his entire career in Spain, Western Sydney Wanderers striker Oriol Riera has continued to turn heads in his homeland while playing in the A-League.

After scoring 15 goals in his first season with the red and black, Riera was the subject of transfer interest from Spain in the off-season before clubs again came calling in January.

While the Wanderers have struggled this campaign, the 32-year-old opted to remain but admits he's yet to decide about his long-term future at the club with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

"There was something in June, something in January, always when the window is open there is always something," Riera told Goal.

"But we decide to stay even in that moment that is hard, we decide to stay and help the club and the team as much as possible.

"If you want to ask for next season I don’t know yet. I have to talk with the club, talk with my family - it’s not only my opinion.

"We need a big chat about what we want and after this, we’ll know."

Riera's season to date has reflected Western Sydney's in a lot of ways with the Spaniard unable to hit the goal-scoring heights of his first season in the A-League.

Currently with five goals to his name and only just returning from injury, Riera admits his luck in the final third has run dry at times.

"The goal is like a relationship, sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad," he said.

"The only thing I can control is my work and I think I do everything good for the team. I play hard, I press up, so the only thing I can control is this.

"I think the team, particularly me, are unlucky in some moments but it’s part of the game."

Having thrived under Spanish coach Josep Gombau last season, Riera has had to adapt to Markus Babbel's new system - a switch the striker is no stranger to.

"The style we played with Gombau and the style we play now with Markus is different, the opposite," he said.

"Very happy to play both styles. In Europe, we changed systems in the same season two or three times.

"We are happy with Markus, the team is trying to improve and the team is trying to win games."

While yet to decide whether he will be in the red and black next season, the former La Liga attacker believes the future is very bright for the Wanderers with a new stadium and training facilities on the way.

"I think it’s a step forward for the club the new stadium," Riera said.

"The new facilities too will be much, much better. They’ll help us in training everyday.

"The facilities we have now, the pitch and everything, are not for top, top clubs so these new facilities will help us achieve success for the future."