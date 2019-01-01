Ribery 'not affordable' for Wanderers but Babbel not giving up

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel has revealed that as it stands his club can't offer Franck Ribery enough money to continue his playing career in .

Babbel, a former player, has made no secret of his desire to sign Ribery, who has played his last game for the giants.

While the A-League does have marquee funds to call upon, the Wanderers aren't currently prepared to meet the 36-year-old's financial demands.

"The current situation is such that we can not afford it,” Babbel told Sky Sports Germany.

"I've had a long talk with our chairman and unfortunately he's not ready to go that deep."

Despite that setback, Babbel hasn't given up all hope of luring Ribery Down Under and joked he would pick him up from the airport should the Frenchman make the move.

“From a footballer’s point of view, of course, he would be the rock star here, so some of my players would probably be frozen in awe," Babbel said.

"If he wants to lead a beautiful life, even with his family, he would have absolute peace and serenity with us.

"I'll personally pick him up from the airport."

Ribery has been with Bayern since 2007 and won the DFB-Pokal in his final match for the club.

While money appears to be a stumbling block to getting Ribery to the Wanderers, the man himself previously hasn't ruled out linking up with Babbel's side.

"I do not just play for money," he said.

"But why not? Why should not I move to colleague Babbel?

"I do not know. There are many options."