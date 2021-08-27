Reus returns for Germany as Flick names first squad with four uncapped players

The BVB captain is one of seven players absent from Euro 2020 who are included by the ex-Bayern boss in his maiden selection

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus has earned a recall to the Germany national team, while Hansi Flick named four uncapped players in his first squad as national team boss.

The BVB captain is one of seven players absent from Joachim Low's final selection at Euro 2020 included by the former Bayern Munich coach for his maiden clutch of games.

Chelsea trio Kai Havertz, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner all retain their spots, but there is no place for Mats Hummels or Emre Can, while Matthias Ginter misses out through Covid-19.

Who's in? Who's out?

Having sat out Euro 2020 in order to overcome fitness issues, Reus is the headline inclusion in Flick's first team since succeeding Low in the job, following Germany's last-16 defeat to England.

Captain Manuel Neuer headlines the same goalkeeping trio that made this summer's rearranged tournament, with Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Gündogan all retaining their spots.

Hoffenheim defender David Raum, Freiburg centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz and Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi are the quartet without a senior game under their belt named for the matches with Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland in Group J.

Germany's squad in full

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Ridle Baku, Robin Gosens, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule

Midfielders/Attackers: Karim Adeyemi, Mahmoud Dahoud, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus, Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner, Florian Wirtz

The bigger picture

Flick will hope to have an instant impact when he takes charge of his first game next month, with Germany having already suffered hiccups on the road to Qatar.

While victories against Iceland and Romania got them off to a winning start, a shock reverse against North Macedonia means they sit off the lead of Group J heading into the autumn.

Under new stewardship, they will hope to immediately revive their fortunes when they face the Liechtenstein in St. Gallen next week.

