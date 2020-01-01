Relief for Trabzonspor as Nwakaeme escapes serious injury

The Nigerian forward limped off with injury in the first-half of Sunday’s Super Lig game at the Medical Park Arena

Trabzonspor have been handed an injury boost after Anthony Nwakaeme was cleared of any serious injury on Wednesday.

Nwakaeme underwent medical examinations after suffering a knock during Trabzonspor’s 2-1 win over Sivasspor on Sunday.

The scans showed the 30-year-old who was replaced in the 35th minute, has some stiffness and spasm in his right posterior muscle.

More teams

While Trabzonspor continue their preparation for Saturday’s trip to , Nwakaeme has been cleared to participate in partial and limited training sessions.

Article continues below

“As a result of the medical examinations performed for our player Anthony Nwakaeme, there was no serious injury, but stiffness and spasm were detected in the right posterior muscle group,” the club statement read.

“As a result of this diagnosis, our player, who can do partial and limited training, is followed up on a daily basis, and he is tried to be raised in the match we will play at the weekend.”



Nwakaeme is the second-highest scoring player in Huseyin Cimsir's team this season with eight goals after 20 Super Lig games.

With a game in hand, Trabzonspor sit at the top of the Turkish top-flight table after gathering 44 points from 21 games.