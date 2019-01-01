Regan closes in on A-League exit

The Aussie defender will depart Adelaide United this month

Australian centre-back Taylor Regan is close to sealing a return to Malaysia with Selangor FA set to sign the current Adelaide United player.

Selangor's vice president Datuk Abdul Rauf Ahmad confirmed Regan's imminent arrival when asked by Goal Malaysia.

"Yes, we are close to signing him, and he's set to arrive on Thursday," Ahmad told Goal.

Regan is no stranger to Malaysia having previously played for and captained Negeri Sembilan in 2016.

Article continues below

The 30 year old has been used sparingly by the Red since moving to Adelaide two years ago and has started just eight A-League games over the past two seasons.

Selangor, also known as The Red Giants, will make Regan their fifth and final foreign signing should the move be completed.

The club finished eighth in the Malaysian Super League last season and reached the FA Cup final before losing 2-0 to Pahang.