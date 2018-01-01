Reds see off misfiring Jets

A hard-fought contest decided at the death

An injury-time penalty from Craig Goodwin has seen Adelaide United end a three-game winless run and defeat Newcastle Jets 2-1.

With a spot in the top six on the line, Newcastle began with the greater intensity as Roy O'Donovan saw his header deflected just wide of the post early on.

Playing their second game in just five days, the Reds set themselves up well and opened the scoring in the 38th minute through Nikola Mileusnic.

Ben Halloran attempting a long-range chip which caught out Glen Moss, who was left stranded as the ball struck the post and fell to a waiting Mileusnic for his third goal in two games.

Failing to fire with accuracy in front of goal, the Jets' frustrations in the final third continued into the second-half when O'Donovan was denied a goal in the 68th minute for a marginal but correct offside call.

Less than 10 minutes later the Irish striker wouldn't be denied again however as he timed his run to perfection to head home the equaliser at the far post after a superb cross from Kaine Sheppard.

With the match seemingly destined for a draw, Nigel Boogaard would give away a penalty in the final minute as Craig Goodwin stepped up and coolly converted to hand Adelaide all three points.

A crucial and hard-fought win for the Reds, who move up to equal fourth as the Jets are left stranded outside the top six.