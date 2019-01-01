Reds ends Victory's unbeaten run

An impressive performance from the men in red

Adelaide United have ended Melbourne Victory's nine-game unbeaten run with a thrilling 2-0 win at Coopers Stadium.

After taking 32 shots last time out against Wellington Phoenix and failing to score, the Reds set things right quickly against Victory.

Craig Goodwin opening the scoring for Adelaide in the 18th minute as he tapped home a perfect ball across goal from Nikola Mileusnic.

Having broken their goal drought, United found another just three minutes later as Ken Ilso pounced on a turnover from Thomas Deng and slid the ball under Lawrence Thomas.

Adelaide had the chance to cap off a perfectly executed first-half in injury time only for Goodwin to a cross by millimetres with the goal gaping,

Without Keisuke Honda, Victory attempted to turn things around in the second-half and though dominating possession, they struggled to break down a well-organised Reds' defence.

Terry Antonis did hit the woodwork for Victory in the 71st minute but that would be as close as they came as they were handed a rare defeat this season.

The win keeps Adelaide entrenched in the top six with a seven-point gap now between sixth and seventh, while Kevin Muscat's side could slide down to third if Sydney FC pick up a point against Perth Glory.