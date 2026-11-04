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Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Rajko Mitic

Red Star Belgrade and Inter Club d'Escaldes kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

How to watch Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes live today: TV channel and live stream

This week's talking points: What has happened at Red Star Belgrade and Inter Club d'Escaldes?

Three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five competitive matches leave Red Star Belgrade in good form. Most recently, they won 2-4 away at Macva Sabac in the Serbian Prva Liga. In the Conference League, Red Star drew 2-2 with FC Copenhagen after a 2-3 defeat to FC Lugano. Across those five matches, they scored 14 goals and conceded ten.

Inter Club d'Escaldes have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Most recently, they drew 0-0 with Penya Encarnada d'Andorra. In the Conference League, Escaldes lost 1-3 to Universitatea Craiova and 0-2 to Mjällby. They scored eight goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: Line-ups

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: Form

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: Head-to-head record

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: The tables