Red-hot Andrew Ayew focused on three more points against Blackburn Rovers in Premier League push

The 31-year-old talks about Tuesday's clash with The Blue and Whites as well as their recent league games

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew is determined to see Swansea City add more points in their chase for Premier League promotion when they face Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The Jack Army are set to play as guests of the Blue and Whites in a matchday 25 fixture at Ewood Park.

Swansea, currently third on the league table and well on course to claim a promotion play-off ticket in the least, come into the game high in confidence following back-to-back wins in their last two matches.

“There is not much time between games because of the way things are, but it’s the same for everyone,” Ayew said, as reported by his club's official website.

“It is an opportunity for us, but all our focus is on the game. We need to do what we are capable of, and hopefully that gets us another positive result.

“I think you can see we are giving our all to help the team, and to put smiles on the faces of the supporters because it’s been tough for them too.”

Swansea have certainly proven characteristics of resilience and mental toughness in their last two games.

Away at Stoke City last Wednesday, the Jack Army left it late to seal a 2-1 comeback win, thanks to a 96th minute Andre Ayew penalty.

On Saturday, Steven Cooper's outfit registered another victory in similar fashion, this time requiring an Ayew penalty in the seventh minute of injury time to ensure a 2-1 win at home.

“The team has shown tremendous togetherness, and the unity within this group is strong,” the Ghanaian remarked.

“It’s something that has served us well this season, and it will be really important for the remaining 13 games.

“I’ve been part of teams where the unity has been strong but it wasn’t enough to get results. This team is showing that we have a strong team spirit and we have the right attitude and mentality to get us over the line in games where we are not at our best.

“The type of results we got last week are huge. Two wins in a week that have come in stoppage time – these are results that make a massive difference in the table.

“At Stoke we kept going, and against Middlesbrough we showed the right attitude despite them equalising in additional time.

“It shows there is a good mentality in this team, and good team spirit as we are all pushing in the right direction and have the same focus."

Ayew, who has netted four goals in his last three matches, has so far recorded 13 goals this season, having featured in 32 games involving 31 starts.