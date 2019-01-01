Red Bulls and Dynamo eliminated from Concacaf Champions League

A late collapse proved costly for New York, while Houston couldn't close the gap on Liga MX giants Tigres in the second leg

is down to just two teams in the Concacaf , with the and having both been eliminated from the competition in Tuesday's quarterfinal second legs.

Both sides entered the night looking to claw back from two-goal losses at home in the first leg, and the Red Bulls actually found some success in the matter.

Omir Fernandez​ got the visiting MLS side on the board just four minutes into Tuesday's contest, slotting home from a Daniel Royer​ cross to pull his side back to within striking distance in the tie.

Royer then had the MLS club two goals up on the night and level for the tie inside the opening 10 minutes, giving New York some very real hope of a turnaround on Tuesday.

The lead would hold into the second half, but Santos Laguna turned on the style late to crush any dreams the Red Bulls had of a stunning comeback win.

First it was Jose Abella in the 72nd, putting the home side back up in the tie, and from there the floodgates opened.

A second followed for Santos Laguna on 76 minutes, Brian Lozano tapping past Luis Robles on a swift counterattack, before Diego Valdes added a third three minutes later.

Lozano​ then added what will likely be the goal of the tournament, firing home from midfield to make it 4-2 on the night and 6-2 on aggregate in favor of the Mexican club.

For Houston, the chance to get back into the tie never really showed itself.

Tommy McNamara had arguably the best chance for the Dynamo to climb back into the contest just before the half-hour mark, but his attempt at a shot left plenty to be desired and from their, Tigres largely dominated.

Carlos Salcedo's 68th minute strike was enough to put the tie to bed, with Tigres taking a 1-0 win on the night and a 3-0 victory over two legs.

Tigres and Santos Laguna have both now earned spots in the CCL semifinals.

Another semifinal place will be earned on Wednesday night, with hosting Monterrey and looking to overturn a 3-0 loss in the first leg in .

The final semifinalist won't be known until Thursday, when Kansas City will host 's Independiente, with the MLS outfit looking to claw back from a 2-1 loss away from home in the first leg.