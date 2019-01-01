Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Los Blancos will be looking to bounce back following their recent losses to Barcelona and Ajax when they travel to Real Valladoid on Sunday

will travel to in desperate for a win following a week in which they effectively had their , league and hopes ended.

The Spanish side crashed out of the Champions League in spectacular fashion following a remarkable performance by at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg, losing 5-3 on aggregate. It came just a few days after they were defeated by twice in the span of just four days.

Sunday's clash against Real Valladolid could be Santiago Solari's final game with Los Blancos as it emerged that Real Madrid were trying to close down the appointment of Jose Mourinho on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Game Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Date Sunday, March 10 Time 8:30pm GMT / 3:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1 and Eleven Sports 1.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Eleven Sports 1

Squads & Team

Position Real Valladolid players Goalkeepers Masip, Yoel Defenders Joaquin, Moi, Olivas, Calero, Moyano, Antonito, Nacho Midfielders Luismi, Fernandez, Verde, Alcarez, Hervias, Toni, Michel, Tuhami, Keko Forwards Unal, Plano, Guardiola, Cop, Plaza

Real Valladolid are missing defensive midfielder Luismi as well as winger Toni Villa through injury.

Potential Real Valladolid XI: Masip; Olivas, B. Fernandez, J. Fernandez; Antonito, Mohamed, Alcaraz, Nacho; Plano; Unal, Guardiola. ​

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Luca, Courtois Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Varane, Marcelo, Odriozoloa, Reguilon Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vazquez, Asensio, Ceballos Forwards Benzema, Cristo

Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez are all out of the clash after picking up injuries against Ajax.

Both Vinicius and Vazquez were forced off during the loss against the Duth side, and the former faces up to two months of action after tearing ankle ligaments. Sergio Ramos returns to the side after serving his European suspension.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Odriozola, Varane, Ramos, Reguilon; Modric, Casemiro, Ceballos, Kroos; Benzema, Asensio.​

& Match Odds

Real Madrid are priced at odds of winning 7/10 according to bet 365, while a draw is available at 3/1. A win for Real Valladolid is priced at 7/2.

Match Preview

It has been a disastrous season so far for Real Madrid who currently sit 12 points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga and are now outsiders in the title race.

Recent defeats in the Copa del Rey and La Liga – both to Barcelona – in addition to their loss to Ajax in the Champions League have made for a turbulent campaign.

They will be looking for a boost with a victory at Real Valladolid, however, amid reports that Real Madrid are set to dismiss Solari and replace him with Mourinho, who has been out of a coaching job since he was relieved of his duties at in December.

Things have exacerbated for Los Blancos following a row involving Sergio Ramos and club persident Florentino Perez on Thursday, leaving the club in further chaos and potentially putting the future of the defender and captain in doubt.

Ramos and Perez were both left angered following a tense meeting they had after Tuesday's Champions League loss against Ajax in which Perez expressed his disappointment with the team and its current form.

Club captain Ramos believes he is being made a scapegoat of Real Madrid's recent troubles, while the club have been incensed by the attitude of their captain.

Real Valladolid, meanwhile, sit 16th in La Liga with 26 points.