Real Madrid vs Girona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Santiago Solari's side will want to capture the Copa del Rey as the Liga title seems out of reach this season but they have to beat Girona first

Real Madrid recorded one of their best wins of the season against Sevilla at the weekend and will be hoping that they can carry that performance through to the Copa del Rey.

Girona beat Atletico Madrid on away goals in the last round of this competition and they will have to slay another giant if they are to progress to the semi-finals.

Game Real Madrid vs Girona Date Thursday, January 24 Time 8:30pm GMT / 3:30pm ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN LaLiga fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game is unavailable on TV or stream

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Luca, Altube, Courtois Defenders Carvajal, Varane, Marcelo, Nacho, Reguilon, Sanchez, Odriozola, Sergio Ramos Midfielders Casemiro, Jaume, Ceballos, Valverde, Brahim, Isco, Modric Forwards Vazquez, Vinicius Jr, Cristo, Benzema, Bale

Keylor Navas, Gareth Bale and Jesus Vallejo all miss out with injury.

Toni Kroos, Marcos Llorente, Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio are all closing on a return following recent injuries.

Possible Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Ceballos; Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius.

Position Girona squad Goalkeepers Bounou, Iraizoz Defenders Mojica, Espinosa, Juanpe, Alcaca, Planas, Benitez, Ramalho, Muniesa, Alamo Midfielders Portu, Granell, Garcia, Pere Pons, Timor, Roberts, Luiz, Garcia, Ho, Forwards Stuani, Doumbia, Lozano

Johan Mojica, Carles Planas and Patrick Roberts will sit out the game due to injury for Girona.

Potential Girona starting XI: Bounou, Alcaca, Espinosa, Juanpe; Pons, Timor, Luiz, Garcia; Stuani, Doumbia, Portu

Betting & Match Odds

Real Madrid are 1/3 favourites to win with bet365 . Girona can be backed at a price of 8/1, while a draw is 4/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

With Real Madrid's disappointing league campaign so far, Santiago Solari must be targeting the Copa del Rey to keep the fans and the board happy with some silverware.

Girona overcame Atletico Madrid in the previous round and they have to make another trip to the Spanish capital in their quest to progress in the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid didn't look at their best against Leganes in the last round, losing 1-0 in the second leg albeit with a weakened side.

Article continues below

Los Blancos will be looking to break Barcelona's recent monopoly on the competition, with the Spanish champions winning the trophy for the past four years.

The absence of Gareth Bale will hamper Madrid's chances in this game whilst Girona will have to hope Cristhian Stuani's recent links to Barcelona have not gone to his head.

The former Middlesbrough man has been in red-hot form this season, netting 12 goals in 17 appearances in La Liga and they will be hoping that he can carry that form over to the cup and book Girona a place in the semi-final.