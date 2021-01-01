Real Madrid striker Mariano ruled out of Atletico derby clash with injury

The 27-year-old has suffered a pelvic injury and could be out of action for three weeks

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz will miss his side's derby match against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, the club has confirmed.

Mariano Diaz was substituted an hour into the 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad on Monday.

What are the details of Mariano Diaz's injury?

It was announced on Thursday that the forward, who has made 15 appearances so far this season, has suffered a pelvic injury.

A statement published on the club's website read: "Following the tests carried out today on our player, Mariano Diaz, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to his left external obturator.

"His recovery will be monitored."

How long will he be sidelined?

Madrid have not put a timeframe on the 27-year-old's absence, but he is expected to be out for two or three weeks.

As well as the clash with Diego Simeone's side, Mariano Diaz is likely to miss the home game against Elche on March 13.

He is also unlikely to feature in the Champions League last-16 encounter with Atalanta and could also be unavailable for the trip to Celta on March 20.

Who else is injured?

The Dominican Republic international's injury deprives Zinedine Zidane's side of another striker heading into the meeting with the league leaders.

Karim Benzema is in a battle to be fit in time to line up in attack against Atletico.

Injury has kept the France international out of Madrid's last three matches.

The 33-year-old is the club's top scorer this season, having found the net on 17 occasions in 28 appearances across all competitions.

If Benzema is unable to feature at the weekend, 21-year-old Hugo Duro may be called on to fill the centre-forward role.

Duro has made just three senior appearances for Madrid, having been promoted from the Castilla side since Benzema's injury.

Madrid are already without captain and star centre-back Sergio Ramos as well as Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal.

Brazilian full-back Marcelo could be fit to start after recovering from a muscle problem to make the bench against Sociedad.

The state of play heading into the derby

Madrid have won five and drawn one in their last six matches heading into Sunday's derby.

They sit five points behind Atletico in the lead, though the Rojiblancos still have a game in hand.

