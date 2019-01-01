Real Madrid snap up €50m Militao from Porto on six-year contract

The Liga giants have confirmed that they have an agreement in place which will see the highly-rated defender link up with them over the summer

have completed the €50 million (£43m/$57m) signing of Eder Militao from , with the defender set to link up with them on a six-year contract.

The 21-year-old Brazilian is a player who has registered on the transfer radar of those at the Santiago Bernabeu for some time.

An agreement is now in place, with the Blancos having got their man.

Militao becomes the first addition made during Zinedine Zidane’s second reign in the Spanish capital, with the Frenchman having moved quickly to land a top target upon returning to Real.

A statement released by Madrid on their official website read: “Eder Gabriel Militao is a new Real Madrid player until 2025.

“The defender, who will join next season, is 21 years old and is an international with the Brazilian team.

“He comes from Porto, where in his first season he has become one of the main protagonists of the Portuguese League.

“He has been named the best defender of the championship for five consecutive months.



“A multi-purpose player, Militao plays central, although he has also occupied the right-back position.

“He stands out for his speed, positioning and ability to anticipate danger. In addition, he has a good aerial game.”

