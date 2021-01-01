Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tests positive for coronavirus

The Santiago Bernabeu chief will be quarantined for the next 10 days after being diagnosed with Covid-19

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spanish giants confirmed the news in an official statement on Tuesday, which reads: "Real Madrid CF would like to inform that our president Florentino Perez has tested positive in the Covid-19 tests that he periodically undergoes, although he is not showing any symptoms."

Perez will now spend the next 10 days in quarantine, and will have to post a negative test after that period in order to return to work at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 73-year-old was re-elected for a second term as Madrid president back in 2009, having presided over the club's ninth European Cup triumph and run to two La Liga titles during his first spell in the boardroom.

The Blancos have reached even greater heights over the last 11 years, with a further four Champions League crowns added to the club's ever-growing trophy collection.

Madrid have also taken their tally of La Liga triumphs up from 31 to 34, the latest of which was delivered by Zinedine Zidane in 2019-20.

Zidane's men have, however, been unable to maintain the same levels of consistency this term, slipping 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in the table.

Perez has been laid low with Covid-19 two weeks after French head coach Zidane posted a positive test of his own, which meant he was missing from the dugout during fixtures against Alaves and Levante.

Blancos defender Nacho Fernandez also took in a spell in self-isolation after contracting the illness last month, and was not risked for the team's latest fixture despite having now been cleared to take part in training again.

Madrid lost 2-1 at home to Levante on Saturday and now have a mountain to climb if they are to retain the Liga trophy at the end of the season.

Zidane could be back on the sidelines when the defending champions travel to Estadio El Alcoraz to take on Huesca on Saturday, which is now a must-win game for his side.

The 13-time European Cup winners will play host to Getafe three days later, before their focus shifts to another home fixture against Valencia on February 14.