Real Madrid overwhelm Chelsea in Champions League quarter-final first leg as Benzema shines
Dan Bernstein
Real Madrid overwhelmed Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday as Karim Benzema again proved the most dangerous man on the pitch.
The forward notched a hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge and has his side on the brink of the semi-final.
Kai Havertz scored for the Blues, but they were otherwise wasteful as they chased the game, with substitute Romelu Lukaku producing perhaps the worst miss.
