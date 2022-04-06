Real Madrid overwhelm Chelsea in Champions League quarter-final first leg as Benzema shines

Real Madrid overwhelmed Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday as Karim Benzema again proved the most dangerous man on the pitch.

The forward notched a hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge and has his side on the brink of the semi-final.

Kai Havertz scored for the Blues, but they were otherwise wasteful as they chased the game, with substitute Romelu Lukaku producing perhaps the worst miss.

More to come...

