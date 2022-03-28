'You don't have to play for Real Madrid or Man City to play for France' - Tchouameni discusses future

Aurelien Tchouameni has spoken on his future and the transfer rumours linking him with Paris Saint-Germain, while also expressing his delight over playing alongside N'Golo Kante.

Tchouameni is attracting interest from high profile suitors across Europe ahead of the summer transfer window, having been a standout player for Monaco once again throughout their 2021-22 campaign.

PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City are among those reportedly tracking the 22-year-old, but he is happy with his current situation at Stade Louis II.

What has been said?

Tchouameni addressed the speculation over his future ahead of France's friendly with South Africa on Tuesday.

"You don't necessarily have to play at Real or Manchester City to play for the France team," the midfielder told a press conference.

Pressed on the possibility of a transfer to PSG specifically, Tchouameni replied: "It is a top club with very great players. They have big goals but unfortunately they haven't won the Champions League yet - but they already have a lot of trophies."

Tchouameni on Kante

Tchouameni scored the first goal of his international career to secure a late win for France in their latest friendly against Ivory Coast.

Chelsea's Kante was a notable absentee from that game amid reports that he'd requested to leave Didier Deschamps' squad, but he will be available for selection again against South Africa, much to Tchouameni's relief.

Tchouameni said: "It is a pleasure to have N'Golo again. He congratulated me for my goal, we discussed it and we are very happy to have him."

