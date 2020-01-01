Real Madrid draw Zaragoza in Copa del Rey last-16 with Barcelona set to face Leganes

The two La Liga giants face potential banana skins in the next round of the Spanish cup, as they aim to dethrone holders Valencia

must again overcome lower-league opposition in the last 16, while have been handed a tricky tie at home to .

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid survived a scare against Unionistas de Salamanca in the previous round, securing a 3-1 win away from home, with Gareth Bale and Brahim Diaz getting on the scoresheet.

The Blancos have been rewarded with a visit to Real Zaragoza, who are currently fourth in the Spanish Segunda as they bid to return to the top flight.

Barcelona were also tested by minnows in the round of 32, scraping past Ibiza, thanks to a brace from Antoine Griezmann.

They now have the benefit of a home fixture as they bid to reach the quarter-finals of this year's competition.

With sides kept apart where possible, the Blaugrana were selected in one of just two ties solely involving top-tier teams.

They will face Leganes at Camp Nou while the majority of their top-flight rivals take in ties away from home.

Segunda B side Cultural Leonesa defeated 2-1 in extra-time on Thursday, which was undoubtedly the biggest shock of the entire round.

They will now move on to a huge clash with , who beat Barca in last season's final to lift the trophy - ending their rivals hopes of a domestic double in the process.

Badajoz, the only other third-tier side remaining in the competition, also have La Liga opposition to contend with in the form of Granada.

The second all-La Liga tie saw drawn at home to Osasuna.

Copa del Rey last-16 draw in full

Badajoz v Granada

Cultural Leonesa v Valencia

Tenerife v Athletic Bilbao

Real Zaragoza v Real Madrid

Mirandes v

v

Barcelona v Leganes

Real Sociedad v Osasuna