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Real Madrid: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Royal Club’s matches live on TV and via livestream?

Champions League
LaLiga
Copa del Rey

SPOX has you covered with all the info on where to watch Real Madrid’s matches in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa.

Real Madrid will once again contest multiple trophies this season: La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa.  

Here’s a quick guide to the channels showing their matches.

Real Madrid: all broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Royals’ matches live on TV and via livestream?

Real Madrid in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa: Who is showing / broadcasting the Royals’ matches live on TV and via livestream?

DAZN remains the exclusive home of La Liga in Germany. The streaming service holds the Spanish league’s rights in the country and carries every Real Madrid match live and on demand. A paid DAZN subscription is required, and the league is included in all packages. 

Choose the plan that suits youand sign up today.

Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

The Champions League is also broadcast here by DAZN – at least the vast majority of matches. Only one Tuesday match each week is shown on Prime Video; all other matches can be found on DAZN

Sign up to Amazon Prime Videoto watch the featured Tuesday-night clash exclusively on that platform.

So, whether you can watch Real Madrid’s Champions League matches depends on the fixture list: Wednesday games are always on DAZN, while Tuesday games may be on Prime Video.

Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 2025-26Getty Images

DAZN also carries the Copa del Rey, holding the rights to the Spanish Cup until the end of the 2028/29 season.

Secureyour MagentaSport subscriptionnowfrom just €7.95 a month.

And the Supercopa? That’s being broadcast by Sportdigital FUSSBALL; the service’s broadcasts are also included at no extra cost in your MagentaSport and DAZN packages. 

Real Madrid: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/streaming the Royal Club’s matches live on TV and online? The club at a glance

Founded6 March 1902
La Liga titles36
Cup wins32
Champions League titles15
Most appearancesRaúl
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