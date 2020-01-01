Bazie Armand fires Real Kashmir to a narrow win over Indian Arrows

A professional performance from Real Kashmir help them edge out Indian Arrows...

defeated 1-0 in an encounter at the TRC Turf Stadium in Srinagar on Monday afternoon.

Arrows put up a stiff resistance until Bazie Armand (70') found the net in the second half.

David Robertson made three changes to the side that went down 2-1 to in their previous match. Ritwik Das, Novin Gurung and Kallum Higginbotham were reinstated into the starting XI as Danish Farooq, Dalraj Singh and Brian Mascarenhas were relegated to the bench.

Whereas Venkatesh Shanmugam made two alterations as Harmanpreet Singh and Bikash Yumnam were handed a start.



The hosts were dominating proceedings right from the first whistle. They were making the most of their physical superiority and the young Arrows' players were finding it difficult to move out of from their own half.

Kashmir kept pumping playing long balls from defense with Higginbotham and Robin Singh as the two target men upfront, which further complicated matters for Arrows.

In the 17th minute, Loveday Okechukwu had the entire goal at his mercy to aim at after Lalbiakhlua Jongte's feeble fist fell for him, but the Nigerian could not keep his effort on target.

After the first 20 minutes, Kashmir slacked off a bit which allowed Arrows to grow into the game. The blue cavalry started making inroads but was faltering in the attacking third as Loveday and Aaron Katebe were smothering their attacking threats.

In the 36th minute, Kashmir could have put their noses in front if Robin had kept his header on target after jumping higher than Akash Misra to connect to a cross floated in by Higginbotham.

The final five minutes of the first half was fought on a more even keel. Indian Arrows got their first significant chance in the 43rd minute when Ricky Shabong released Harmanpreet Singh with a through ball. But the striker took an extra which narrowed down the angle and his eventual shot crashed against the side-netting.

After the break, the snow leopards came out with renewed energy and started playing with a spring in their step. They kept knocking on Jongte's goal and it seemed that it was a matter of when and not if, that they will breach the Arrows' fortress.

In the 56th minute, Katebe got an opportunity to score his first goal this season, but he squandered. The defender stretched every muscle of his body to get a touch on a perfectly delivered corner at the far post and yet could not strike the ball.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 70th minute through Bazie Armand. Mason Robertson catapulted a long throw-in inside the six-yard box and the former midfielder jumped over Ruivah Hormipam to head the ball home.

They kept pushing for an insurance goal and came agonisingly close to find it but for Jongte under the sticks. Mason Robertson unleashed a powerful shot at goal after being set up by substitute Danish Farooq, but the young keeper kept the scoreline unchanged with an acrobatic save.

Indian Arrows upped their ante in the final quarter with Rohit Danu and Suranjit Singh taking the pitch but could not crack a stubborn Kashmir defense.

Real Kashmir move on to the fifth position with 18 points from 12 matches and will get back to action on February 29, when they host .